Buses in School District 27 are running Wednesday, Feb. 22 but not bus number 22 servicing Likely. (Angie Mindus file photo)

School buses running for Williams Lake, 100 Mile except Likely area bus #22

Students attending schools in Williams Lake can meet the town bus at the Big Lake Store

School buses are running again in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House area with the exception of bus number 22, servicing the Likely area, which is cancelled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Parents of students attending schools in Williams Lake can bring their students to meet the town bus at Big Lake Store at 7:15 a.m. and return to pick them up at the Big Lake Store at 4:21 p.m, notes the School District 27 website.

All buses in School District 27 were cancelled Tuesday due to road conditions.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
