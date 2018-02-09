Marie Sharpe Elementary School students enjoy playing on a huge snowbank in the school’s courtyard Thursday afternoon after two record snowfalls blanketed the lakecity this week. Greg Sabatino photo

School buses running again in SD 27

The city will continue to clean up this week’s record breaking snowfalls

After having to cancel many of its routes three days this week, School District 27 has all of its 36 school buses up and running Friday morning.

The schools remained open all week, but without the buses some students were unable to attend classes.

Two snowfall records were broken in the Williams Lake area this week as a winter storm passed through the region.

Sunday’s snowfall measured 18.2 cm and Wednesday’s measured 19.8 cm, the largest daily records Environment Canada has seen since 1960, meteorologist Cindy Yu confirmed.

In total 56.6 cm of snow and 6.8 cm of rain fell between Feb. 1 and midnight Feb. 7.

With varying temperatures that resulted in rain on Friday evening, an icy layer formed underneath the snow by Saturday, making driving conditions treacherous.

As a result, School District 27’s buses stopped running for three days in the Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Horsefly and Big Lake areas, and Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake closed its campus Wednesday and Thursday, but reopened Friday.

According to Environment Canada it is -15C with a wind chill making it feel like -21C this morning, with highs predicted to only reach -10C today.

Going into the Family Day long weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast is for flurries ending this morning.

Saturday we should see some sunshine, with highs of -7C and lows of -16C with cold wind and a windchill of -26C so there is a chance of frostbite.

For Sunday, the forecast calls for highs of -11C and lows of -20C, with Monday a high of -9C and a low of -13C

The City’s streets foreman Matt Sutherland said Thursday afternoon his crews were happy for a break from the snow continuing to fall because they have a lot of work ahead to haul it away.

Beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. they were going to begin a 12-hour shift, filling the trucks and transporting the snow to the dump at the foot of Comer Street, resuming the effort at 6 p.m. Friday night for another all-nighter.

“Those windrows are pretty big,” Sutherland said. “It’s going to take us a while.”

Unfortunately there was mishap with one of the dump trucks Thursday evening, where it tipped over on Mackenzie Avenue.

Read More: Tipped snow truck blocks Mackenzie Avenue

Previous story
BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?
Next story
BREAKING: Suspicious package shuts down Air Canada flight in Comox

Just Posted

School buses running again in SD 27

The city will continue to clean up this week’s record breaking snowfalls

Tipped snow truck blocks Mackenzie Avenue

Hydro was on scene to check damage to poles or wires

UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest manager retiring after three decades

Ken Day has been with the research forest in the Williams Lake area since its inception in 1986

Electrical problems with lights at Williams Lake Airport’s landing strip

City director of municipal services hopes problem will be fixed by Friday.

Chinese students welcomed to Cariboo during record snowstorms

Students make lakecity home on a 10-day trip from Chengdu, China

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

BREAKING: Suspicious package shuts down Air Canada flight in Comox

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

Most Read