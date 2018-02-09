School buses running again in SD 27

The city will continue to clean up this week’s record breaking snowfalls

Marie Sharpe Elementary School students enjoy playing on a huge snowbank in the school’s courtyard Thursday afternoon after two record snowfalls blanketed the lakecity this week. Greg Sabatino photo

After having to cancel many of its routes three days this week, School District 27 has all of its 36 school buses up and running Friday morning.

The schools remained open all week, but without the buses some students were unable to attend classes.

Two snowfall records were broken in the Williams Lake area this week as a winter storm passed through the region.

Sunday’s snowfall measured 18.2 cm and Wednesday’s measured 19.8 cm, the largest daily records Environment Canada has seen since 1960, meteorologist Cindy Yu confirmed.

In total 56.6 cm of snow and 6.8 cm of rain fell between Feb. 1 and midnight Feb. 7.

With varying temperatures that resulted in rain on Friday evening, an icy layer formed underneath the snow by Saturday, making driving conditions treacherous.

As a result, School District 27’s buses stopped running for three days in the Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Horsefly and Big Lake areas, and Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake closed its campus Wednesday and Thursday, but reopened Friday.

TRU Williams Lake is once again open and classes are resuming as normal today! Happy Friday, everyone! #WilliamsLake #myTRU #Snowmaggedon #WereBack — TRU Williams Lake (@TRUWilliamsLake) February 9, 2018

According to Environment Canada it is -15C with a wind chill making it feel like -21C this morning, with highs predicted to only reach -10C today.

Going into the Family Day long weekend, Environment Canada’s forecast is for flurries ending this morning.

Saturday we should see some sunshine, with highs of -7C and lows of -16C with cold wind and a windchill of -26C so there is a chance of frostbite.

For Sunday, the forecast calls for highs of -11C and lows of -20C, with Monday a high of -9C and a low of -13C

The City’s streets foreman Matt Sutherland said Thursday afternoon his crews were happy for a break from the snow continuing to fall because they have a lot of work ahead to haul it away.

Beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. they were going to begin a 12-hour shift, filling the trucks and transporting the snow to the dump at the foot of Comer Street, resuming the effort at 6 p.m. Friday night for another all-nighter.

“Those windrows are pretty big,” Sutherland said. “It’s going to take us a while.”

Unfortunately there was mishap with one of the dump trucks Thursday evening, where it tipped over on Mackenzie Avenue.