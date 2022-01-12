School buses servicing Williams Lake not running Jan. 12 due to road conditions: SD27

Freezing rain has created black ice on some roads

School buses in the Williams Lake area, including 150 Mile House, are not running today, Jan. 12, due to road conditions.

The announcement is posted on School District 27’s website and Facebook page.

The cancellation of buses includes all buses and shuttles in the city as well as buses coming from Horsefly, Likely and Big Lake buses to town.

Rural school buses east and west of Williams Lake are running, and all schools remain open.

Freezing rain has created black ice on both Highway 97 from Wright Station Road to north of Williams Lake, and for much of Highway 20, according to DriveBC.

A vehicle incident Tuesday night has also closed Highway 24 about 24 km east of Lone Butte.

“School bus number 40, servicing the North Bridge Lake/Fawn Creek area, is not running today due to road closure,” notes the district.

Road crews have been busy in the city removing snow following last week’s large snowfall.

