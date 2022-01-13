.

School buses cancelled in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel due to road conditions

Travel advisories include Highway 97 and Highway 20

Hazardous road conditions in the Cariboo Chilcotin have led to the cancellation of school buses in School District 27 and School District 28 Thursday, Jan. 13.

School buses servicing the Williams Lake area, including 150 Mile House, Big Lake, Likely and Horsefly, are not running Thursday, Jan. 13 due to road conditions, noted SD27 on its website. There is no mention of buses servicing schools west of Williams Lake.

School buses servicing the 100 Mile House area including Lac Hache, Bridge Lake, Horse Lake, and Forest Grove areas are also not running Thursday, Jan. 13 due to road conditions.

All school buses are also cancelled Thursday in School District 28, servicing the Quesnel area.

It’s the second day the district has not run buses servicing Williams Lake schools.

All of Highway 20 continues to be under a travel advisory, with closures for avalanche work between Bella Coola and the Government Wharf as well as the hill between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola. Motorists should also expect sngle vehicle alternating traffic just west of Alexis Creek due to a vehicle incident that occurred Wednesday.

Travel is also not recommended for Highwy 97 between Butler Road and Pinnell Road for 68.6 km (30 km south of 150 Mile House to 8 km north of Wildwood) due to freezing rain.

Read More: Travel advisories in place as freezing rain continues throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

.
South Lakeside Drive is very icy Wednesday, Jan. 12 as freezing rain continues in the Williams Lake area. (Peter Hennan photo)
