School buses cancelled east and west of Williams Lake due to extreme cold Monday

Extreme cold weather has forced the cancellation of bus runs east and west of Williams Lake Monday, Jan. 13

In the east, Route 18 at Big Lake, Route 22 at Likely and for Horsefly, Route 33, Route 12 and Route 7 from Horsefly to Williams Lake are not running today due to extreme cold weather.

Additionally, Route 38 at Kleena Kleene, Route 32 at Tatlayoko, Route 27 at Nimpo and Route 24 at Alexis Creek are not running today due to extreme cold weather.

The announcement was made on the district’s website.

The temperature is sitting at -28C at the Williams Lake Airport at 6 a.m.

The extreme cold is expected to last the week, with temperatures plunging to -32C Monday night.

Puntzi Mountain is currently the coldest place in B.C. with a temperature of -41C.

