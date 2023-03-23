When an SD27 school bus driver calls in sick, the district often struggles to find a replacement driver. (Anna Fait photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

When an SD27 school bus driver calls in sick, the district often struggles to find a replacement driver. (Anna Fait photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

School bus driver shortages growing concern across South Cariboo

Cancelling bus routes last resort for SD 27 but a shortage of drivers makes it unavoidable at times.

When a School District 27 bus driver calls in sick finding a replacement can be difficult if not impossible.

Despite SD27’s best efforts a shortage of qualified bus drivers makes cancelling bus routes at the last minute unavoidable. That was the case for Ashley Finlayson’s children on March 9 when they found out in the middle of the day they couldn’t take the bus home.

“I did not know about it because I don’t always check social media first thing in the morning and if it’s a nice bright sunny day, I’m not going to think to check the bus garage to see if there’s any cancellations,” Finlayson said. “The first day it happened my son called me from school saying ‘mom the bus has been cancelled’.”

Finlayson said the situation is frustrating because while she can drive her children to the school, she relies on the bus to take them home. SD27 director of operations Patrick McCarron said the school district is aware of the problem and that their number one priority is trying to get students to school.

“Before we cancel a bus we have our dispatchers driving, sometimes we have managers driving as well. If a route needs to be cancelled it is a last resort,” McCarron said.

He noted that the shortage of drivers is not unique to the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

“It’s not just in the 100 Mile area. It’s district-wide and actually, when I talk to my colleagues in the province it’s a general labour shortage for suitable candidates. It’s just general challenges across the province.”

McCarron said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people look at these types of jobs. He cannot explain why but said despite these challenges they are still actively recruiting.

“When we find suitable candidates, we are definitely interviewing them,” he said.

Potential candidates must fill the legal requirements of being a school bus driver including having a class two license and an air brake endorsement. Bus drivers are the first people students make contact with every morning so McCarron said a big part of the job is dealing with children and the public.

This was the first time her children’s bus has been cancelled, said Finlayson. Thankfully she said her children are able to walk to her place of work from 100 Mile Elementary.

However, people out in the Bridge Lake or Forest Grove areas might not be so fortunate, Finlayson said, especially if they cannot find alternate transportation.

“They’re going to miss out on school, on work, on the socialization. Parents are stressed out right away in the morning trying to scramble to figure out childcare or whatever they’re trying to figure out,” she said. “Not everybody’s kids are in high school that can take care of themselves. What if they’re in kindergarten? Kindergarten kids are not just going to walk from school to mom and dad’s work.”

When needed, McCarron said SD27 has dedicated staff who reach out to parents in the event of a bus cancellation.

“We do the best we can.”


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief
Next story
No red carpet: French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

Just Posted

An end slide area sign just before the Cottonwood River on Highway 97 South is shown just outside of Quesnel, B.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient Cariboo landslides, at cost of about $1B

Niki Brandson owns and operates her own consulting company in Williams Lake, supporting other local businesses as well as working around the province. (Laureen Carruthers photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Nicole Brandson loves being able to pursue her passions in Williams Lake

Cindy Faulkner uses little red wriggler worms to break down her organic kitchen waste into fertilizer she uses in her garden. Faulkner was at Seedy Saturday last weekend promoting worm composting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Making ‘black gold’ with worms and kitchen scraps in the Cariboo

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer