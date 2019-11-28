Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party

Leona Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2018

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader.

The Canadian Press has learned that Leona Alleslev will be named this morning to replace former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October election.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September 2018.

She said at the time she disagreed with the Liberals’ handling of the economy and foreign affairs.

ALSO READ: Conservative Leader Scheer dismisses two top staff in wake of election loss

Her appointment as Conservative deputy leader comes as Scheer is trying to refocus his caucus on next week’s return of the House of Commons amid widespread dissent in the party over whether he should stay on as leader.

Two campaigns have now been launched seeking to mobilize the grassroots to vote him out at his leadership review in April.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court declines to hear extradition appeal in cyber abuse case
Next story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Just Posted

New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

Purple ribbon campaign highlights need to protect women, children

While she believes as a society we have come a long ways,… Continue reading

Family of Dorian Johnny holds vigil in Boitanio Park Wednesday

Johnny, 31, was found in the park Wednesday morning and died later in hospital

Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

Dawson Road Maintenance ready for winter

Several new pieces of equipment have been purchased to surface the Cariboo Chilcotinn

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

Most Read