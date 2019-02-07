Andrew Evans (Calgary City Teachers’ Convention website)

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

A scheduled address by a convicted murderer to an upcoming Calgary City Teachers Convention panel session on drug addiction has been cancelled.

Andrew Evans was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2007 strangling death of a woman who was working at an illegal massage parlour in Vancouver.

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said on Twitter late Wednesday that the session was cancelled after reviewing concerns and consulting with convention officials.

The association had earlier defended its decision to include Evans on the program.

The convention runs Feb. 14 and 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
StatCan says number of cannabis users relatively unchanged since legalization
Next story
Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

Just Posted

Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Farmers market proposes extra night market, permanent sign, storage unit

With a year of experience at the new site, the market board is proposing a few additions

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

PHOTO GALLERY: Cheesecake Tea and Fashion Show a sell out

Seventy-two seniors didn’t let the close to -30C temperature slow them down Sunday

Critical darling The Wife comes to Williams Lake

Showing this Friday at the Gibraltar Room, tickets available at the door

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Most Read