The Saanich Police Department is asking the public to be wary of phone scams (Black Press File Photo)

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The Saanich Police are warning people about a new “convincing and brazen” phone scam.

Last week, a Saanich woman received a phone call from what appeared to be her husband’s cell phone.

When she answered, a man told her he was a police officer and her husband was in custody. She would need to send them a copy of his driver’s licence and passport, as well as a wiring of $15,000 from her bank.

ALSO READ: WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Just as the woman was texting a picture of her husband’s documents, police said, her husband walked into the house. She had not sent any money, and immediately called police.

“It really just shows how brazen they are being,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “If you think it’s your husband’s phone and they say it’s a police officer, it seems more legitimate.”

Fast said she wasn’t certain of the exact technology used to mimic the phone number, but that this isn’t the first time it’s happened in Saanich.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Anyone who receives a similar call is urged to be cautious and curious.

“If the person says they are a police officer, ask for their full name and badge number,” police said in a release. “Then tell them that you will call them back at the police department so that you can confirm their identity, and then hang up. A real police officer won’t be offended by this.”

Government agencies will also never ask you to wire them money.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Just Posted

Pinnacle’s $30 million expansion project gets nod from Williams Lake council

Residents air concerns about the plant’s location, noise and emissions

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Lots of laughs had at WLST’s Improv workshop

This summer the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s summer workshops have been a hit thus far

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

VIDEO: Lifelong friendships created through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake

The first thing they are doing as adult friends is taking a two-week trip to the Maritimes together

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Most Read