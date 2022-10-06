RCMP warn the public not to fall for scams. (Black Press Media files)

Scammer in Williams Lake claims to be RCMP, seeking gift cards on social media

RCMP say don’t be fooled by such requests

Williams Lake RCMP want the public to be aware of a recent online fraud that has surfaced in the community.

Police have learned that someone, claiming to be a police officer, has asked for gift cards, specifically Amazon gift cards for a variety of reasons. The scammer has been successful a few times in getting unsuspecting individuals to send gift cards.

“Under no circumstances would the RCMP ever ask for gift cards of any kind, regardless of the reason,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

Should you come across this scam, or be asked for gift cards, do not comply, say no and report the matter to the police.

Please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for information on scams and frauds and how to protect yourself.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

