Beginning April 18, Saturday hours for handyDART services in Williams Lake will be changing to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow riders to attend medical appointments. (Black Press file photo)

Saturday hours changed for handyDART due to COVID-19 precautions

Attending medical appointments should be easier, BC Transit said

Riders using handyDART services in Williams Lake will be able to make appointments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays beginning April 18.

BC Transit said Saturday service hour changes, normally 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow customers to attend medical appointments.

The move comes in response to COVID-19 to allow customers to attend medical appointments and have sufficient service to allow for social distancing.

Because the light duty buses, largely used for handyDART, do not have a rear door for loading, BC Transit has begun installing vinyl panels to support physical distancing for transit operators and customers.

The vinyl panels are in addition to other supports, which include enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities, and not collecting fares.

