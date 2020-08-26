A thief dressed in a Santa hat strolls through the hallway at the Delainey Centre Mall in Downtown Williams Lake overnight Monday. (Photo submitted)

Santa suspect caught on video in downtown Williams Lake store

“I’m really getting quite sick and tired of the 3 a.m. alarm calls I’ve been getting.”

Santa Claus can add himself to the naughty list after being caught on tape breaking into a downtown Williams Lake shopping complex.

Krista Storoschuk, locksmith manager of Delainey’s Lock and Key, said she’s frustrated with criminals targetting small businesses in the city’s downtown core after, for the fourth time this year, two thieves — one donning a Santa hat and a cloth face covering — broke into the establishment early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. smashing the front window on Oliver Street.

“I’m really getting quite sick and tired of the 3 a.m. alarm calls I’ve been getting,” Storoschuk said via a Facebook post displaying images of the thief taken from the mall’s security cameras. “Honestly, this is the fourth time this year. Three within the month of August.

READ MORE: Cariboo Regional District director wants review of policing strength in rural communities

“What can be done about this? The RCMP are doing their jobs but they can only do so much … this is not OK.”

Storoschuk said she’s not sure what the solution is, however, working in the security industry she’s regularly had to replace locks and re-key residences due to break-ins and robberies. She said other downtown business owners and managers have also had issues with break-ins in recent months.

“It’s disheartening this is so prevalent in this community,” she said.

“Williams Lake is pretty vigilant with people watching out for everybody else. We’re all in the same boat and we’ve all been victimized in some way. The community is not to blame. Everybody’s trying to keep an eye out for their neighbour. We just can’t seem to make any headway.”

If anyone has any information or can help identify the suspect call the Williams Lake RCMP.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake city staff recognized for ‘going above and beyond’ to try and save a life
Next story
B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Just Posted

Santa suspect caught on video in downtown Williams Lake store

“I’m really getting quite sick and tired of the 3 a.m. alarm calls I’ve been getting.”

Williams Lake city staff recognized for ‘going above and beyond’ to try and save a life

The health emergency occurred in Herb Gardner Park July 27

Tsilhqot’in utilize social media after annual Nation Gathering called off due to COVID-19

Online gathering attracts crowd; participants share favourite photos

Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders set to depart lakecity Sept. 16

Constables Nick Brown and Kevin Wiebe are raising money for pediatric cancer research and support

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s return to play going well: president

League to possibly host year-end tournament in September

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Tahltan Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Most Read