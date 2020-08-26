Santa suspect caught on video in downtown Williams Lake store

“I’m really getting quite sick and tired of the 3 a.m. alarm calls I’ve been getting.”

A thief dressed in a Santa hat strolls through the hallway at the Delainey Centre Mall in Downtown Williams Lake overnight Monday. (Photo submitted)

Santa Claus can add himself to the naughty list after being caught on tape breaking into a downtown Williams Lake shopping complex.

Krista Storoschuk, locksmith manager of Delainey’s Lock and Key, said she’s frustrated with criminals targetting small businesses in the city’s downtown core after, for the fourth time this year, two thieves — one donning a Santa hat and a cloth face covering — broke into the establishment early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. smashing the front window on Oliver Street.

“I’m really getting quite sick and tired of the 3 a.m. alarm calls I’ve been getting,” Storoschuk said via a Facebook post displaying images of the thief taken from the mall’s security cameras. “Honestly, this is the fourth time this year. Three within the month of August.

“What can be done about this? The RCMP are doing their jobs but they can only do so much … this is not OK.”

Storoschuk said she’s not sure what the solution is, however, working in the security industry she’s regularly had to replace locks and re-key residences due to break-ins and robberies. She said other downtown business owners and managers have also had issues with break-ins in recent months.

“It’s disheartening this is so prevalent in this community,” she said.

“Williams Lake is pretty vigilant with people watching out for everybody else. We’re all in the same boat and we’ve all been victimized in some way. The community is not to blame. Everybody’s trying to keep an eye out for their neighbour. We just can’t seem to make any headway.”

If anyone has any information or can help identify the suspect call the Williams Lake RCMP.



