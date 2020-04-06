While much of the snow has melted in Williams Lake, the outlying areas will just be starting spring freshet. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sand and unfilled bags available for rural residents to prepare for spring melt

Cariboo Regional District has placed materials at Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments

It’s time to prepare for potential spring flooding, reminds the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The CRD has placed sand and unfilled bags at the Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments. Residents can help themselves to the materials if they are experiencing, or want to be prepared for, flooding.

With the weather starting to warm, now is the time for residents to assess their property for potential drainage issues.

“It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared and proactively address any flooding issues on their property,” says Stuart Larson, CRD Manager of Protective Services. “We are setting up sandbagging stations in key areas, but property owners are responsible to have the tools and equipment they need to protect their properties from potential flooding.”

Read More: Cariboo Regional District announces closure of all library locations

If you require sandbags, stop by the Wildwood or Miocene fire halls to pick up unfilled bags and fill them with sand, states the CRD on their website. The sand and sandbags are provided free to residents for protecting their homes, however, there is a limited supply of sandbags, so residents are asked to take only what they require. Bags and sand will be placed in other communities depending on need.

If you are experiencing flooding issues that affect your home or business, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456. For other concerns, contact the Cariboo Regional District at 250-392-3351 or after hours at 1-800-665-1636 (press 5).

flood watch

