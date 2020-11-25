Salvation Army ventilated by Williams Lake Fire Department

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Salvation Army in downtown Williams Lake late Wednesday morning (Nov 25) after cleaning supplies were mixed causing a chemical reaction. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The Williams Lake Salvation Army was evacuated Nov. 25 due to a chemical reaction resulting from the mixing of cleaning supplies.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson said six members responded to safely inspect and ventilate the building shortly after 11 am when an employee on-site reported strong chemical vapor-like odors.

Peterson said the incident resulted from chemical cleaning products being mixed, causing an inadvertent chemical reaction.

No one was injured.

The fire department was on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

