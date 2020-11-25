Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Salvation Army in downtown Williams Lake late Wednesday morning (Nov 25) after cleaning supplies were mixed causing a chemical reaction. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Salvation Army in downtown Williams Lake late Wednesday morning (Nov 25) after cleaning supplies were mixed causing a chemical reaction. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Salvation Army ventilated by Williams Lake Fire Department

Potentially dangerous chemical vapors released after cleaning products mixed

The Williams Lake Salvation Army was evacuated Nov. 25 due to a chemical reaction resulting from the mixing of cleaning supplies.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson said six members responded to safely inspect and ventilate the building shortly after 11 am when an employee on-site reported strong chemical vapor-like odors.

Peterson said the incident resulted from chemical cleaning products being mixed, causing an inadvertent chemical reaction.

No one was injured.

The fire department was on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prince George woman confirmed dead, foul play not suspected
Next story
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Just Posted

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Salvation Army in downtown Williams Lake late Wednesday morning (Nov 25) after cleaning supplies were mixed causing a chemical reaction. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Salvation Army ventilated by Williams Lake Fire Department

Potentially dangerous chemical vapors released after cleaning products mixed

North District RCMP confirmed that Amber Wuetz, 25, was found deceased on Oct. 31. (Photo submitted)
Prince George woman confirmed dead, foul play not suspected

Police confirm Amber Wuetz was found deceased on Oct. 31

As winter gets underway the city is reminding residents of its snow and icy policy and the role residents have in clearing sidewalks and keeping vehicles and carts off the street when snow plows are in the area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake reminds residents of snow and ice policy requirements

Clearing of snow and ice from sidewalks is responsiblity of property owners

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

This year's 23rd annual Yuletide Dinner has been forced to be cancelled. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CDC forced to cancel annual Yuletide Dinner; still hosting Christmas Wish Toy Drive

The free event was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

Most Read