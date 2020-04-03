Vantage Living is inviting the community to participate in a honk and wave to salute health care workers at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake taking place Friday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Salute to Cariboo Place health care workers planned for April 3

Vantage Living is inviting people to show their support

A ‘honk and wave’ event to show support for health care workers at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake will take place Friday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Sharon Conway, human resource director for Vantage Living, said they hope to have as many people drive by to wave.

“We want to salute our hard-working health care staff who are working hard and isolating in their private lives to keep COVID-19 out of our senior community.”

Conway said the intent is to let the health care workers know they are heroes and to see that the broader community appreciates their efforts as much as Vantage Living does.

Last Saturday emergency responders conducted a driveby ‘soundoff’ at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Read more: VIDEO: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19

Just Posted

‘Keeping workers safe is crucial in times of COVID-19’: Hospital Employees’ Union

Cannot fight a virus without housekeeping in hospitals, care homes, said Jennifer Whiteside

Salute to Cariboo Place health care workers planned for April 3

Vantage Living is inviting people to show their support

CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish, effective April 3

Rail traffic north of Williams Lake will be routed to Vancouver through Prince George and Kamloops

COVID-19: Quesnel’s Billy Barker Days Festival will happen but may be delayed and look different

‘It will be something different than it has been in other years,’ say organizers

VIDEO: Williams Lake teachers reach out to students on first week back to school without them

“These schools are really, really big empty buildings without you here”

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Most Read