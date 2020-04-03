Salute to Cariboo Place health care workers planned for April 3

Vantage Living is inviting the community to participate in a honk and wave to salute health care workers at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake taking place Friday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A ‘honk and wave’ event to show support for health care workers at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake will take place Friday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Sharon Conway, human resource director for Vantage Living, said they hope to have as many people drive by to wave.

“We want to salute our hard-working health care staff who are working hard and isolating in their private lives to keep COVID-19 out of our senior community.”

Conway said the intent is to let the health care workers know they are heroes and to see that the broader community appreciates their efforts as much as Vantage Living does.

Last Saturday emergency responders conducted a driveby ‘soundoff’ at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

