A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep

Feizal Halim will no longer be allowed to be the only nurse on duty

A Salmon Arm nurse is facing a one-week suspension among other disciplinary actions after he directed care staff to mistreat residents if they refused to sleep or demanded too much attention.

An investigation by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives’ inquiry committee found Feizal Halim regularly doled out punishments to residents in his care during his night shifts in March and April 2021. These included bringing residents to the dining room and leaving them with the windows open and lights off, refusing to provide coffee, snacks or blankets, refusing to help residents with the toilet and communicating with residents inappropriately and disrespectfully.

In its decision published July 3, the inquiry committee said Halim instructed his staff to use the punishments when residents wouldn’t sleep or when they rang their call bell too frequently.

Halim has had his nursing registration suspended for one week and will no longer be allowed to be the sole nurse on duty. He has also agreed to taking part in remedial education in ethics and communication and a regulatory practice consulting program.

The inquiry committee said it believes these actions will protect the public.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows nurse gave methadone to the wrong patient

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcarenurseSalmon Arm

Previous story
UPDATE: Two Saanich officers still in hospital one week after fatal bank shootout
Next story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery

Just Posted

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

Emergency responders tend to one of the victims shot Sunday, July 3, in the trade fair area at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders speak out following targeted violence at Williams Lake Stampede

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

The cast and crew of Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s production of A Number. Shane Tollefson, in back from left, sound, Jeff Rankin, lights, Kate Bertenshaw, hair and makeup, Kathleen MacDonald, director, Neal Matoga, stage manager, Jessica Hill, producer, Alison Turnbull, hair and makeup. Actors Chris Armstrong in front from left, and Matt Tyne. (Brooke-Lynne Hill photo)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s award-winning play prepping to head to Main Stage festival