A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)

A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)

Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says

Search underway for Duane Earle, missing since Monday

A sailor is believed to have gone overboard from a vessel returning to CFB Esquimalt.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) issued a news release Tuesday after Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, Man. went missing Monday.

Earle was a boatswain deployed on Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Winnipeg. The vessel had been deployed to the Asia-Pacific region since September for operations PROJECTION and NEON, in which members conduct training, exercises and engagement with foreign navies.

Details are still undetermined, CAF said, but it’s believed Earle accidentally fell overboard in the early hours of Dec. 14 while the ship was 500 nautical miles west of San Francisco, Calif.

Earle wasn’t identified as missing until later that day at which point the HMCS Winnipeg turned around and began a search, assisted by a Cyclone helicopter. Ongoing search efforts continue with help from rescue centres in California, the Royal Canadian Air Force and assets from the United States Coast Guard.

READ ALSO: Families, spectators wave goodbye to Navy Task Force from Victoria shorelines

“Today marks a tragic turn of events after a year that has taken a large toll on many of our Canadian Armed Forces members and families,” Lieut. General Christopher Coates, commander for Canadian joint operations command said in a statement. “I am profoundly saddened by this accident and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of our missing sailor and I hope we will be able to provide you with some solace during this extremely difficult time.”

CAF says Earle’s family has been notified and his family is being supported.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CFB EsquimaltGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reconciliation delayed and anti-Indigenous racism rising: TRC commissioners
Next story
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP arrested a couple who are accused of stealing items from a elderly woman who helped them. (Observer file photo)
Couple accused of stealing elderly Quesnel woman’s purse arrested

Police are not releasing the names of the couple, who are set to next appear in court in February

A group is advocating for a sanctioned homeless camp in Williams Lake. (file image)
Letter: Williams Lake homeless require supports

We want a sanctioned camping space for homeless people struggling with substance use issues

Mitch Love is preparing for the World Juniors and the WHL season. The Quesnel native started coaching the Saskatoon Blades in 2017, and won a Gold Medal with team Canada at the juniors in 2020. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix/Liam Richards)
Cariboo-born coach looking to give Canada back to back gold medals

Mitch Love, who grew up in Quesnel, will be an assistant coach for Canada at the World Juniors

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

File photo
Williams Lake RCMP rush stabbing victim to hospital after disturbance call in Glendale

A woman has been arrested in relation to the incident

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

A BC Emergency Health Services team of Major Incident Rapid Response paramedics will remain deployed in the community of Fort St. James for at least another four days, as of Dec. 14. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
Mayor, MLA call for transparency from NHA amid COVID surge in Fort St. James

“We’re all in it together here,” Fort St. James Mayor Bob Motion said.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

Most Read