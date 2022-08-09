Safety plan in place for 30th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Aug. 13, 14

‘We want to assure the public there is a safety plan in place,’ said president Kelly Walls

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo is going outside this year at the Stampede Grounds Aug. 13 and 14, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association president Kelly Walls is assuring the public there is a safety plan in place for the upcoming rodeo at the Stampede Grounds Aug. 13 and 14.

“A safety plan has to be in place before the association can rent a venue and the RCMP have to be informed as well.”

There will be a few food vendors in the grandstand entrance area and only one entrance into the gates with security on site.

Additionally, the public is asked not to bring large backpacks or bags.

“If you have to bring a backpack or a large bag, it is going to be checked,” she said.

Both Saturday and Sunday rodeos begin at 1 p.m. with Saturday being wear purple day, which stands for “don’t let friends drink and drive.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday there will be a slack event free of charge and everyone is welcome.

People attending the slack, however, will be cleared out of the grandstand afterwards for re-entry into the rodeo.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 there will be a special event for the Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees at the Let R Buck area at 11 a.m. and from there the inductees will ride down into the rodeo grounds.

Walls said they are still needing more volunteers for ticket sales and ushers.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to please call Kathee Sukert at 250-302-9867.

As of Saturday, there were more than 200 competitors registered.

Some of them have to be accommodated for the Redstone Rodeo, which is on Aug. 13 and 14 as well.

“We also have some guys that are competing in team roping in Kamloops and some that have children in Little Britches in 100 Mile the same weekend,” Walls said. “We try to accommodate those people and other rodeos.”

C+ Rodeos is the stock contractor with the addition of Bryan and Virgil Poffenroth supplying the tie down roping calves.

Ticket sales will start Friday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the ticket booth above the grandstand and both days of the rodeo beginning at 11 a.m.

“Our plan is to have people buy tickets and go into the grandstand on Saturday and Sunday. We don’t want any milling about so we will encourage people to go inside and visit.”

Only cash will be accepted for tickets as well as in the beer garden.

There will be no barn dance this year.

In June, Walls said coming out of the pandemic and a two-year hiatus they needed to “restart small, figure out the logistics like security, parking and even volunteers.”

Normally the indoor rodeo takes place in April at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Moving to the Stampede Grounds will provide four times the seating capacity.



