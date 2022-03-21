Safety board says flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C.

Train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George in May 2021 incident

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada

The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn’t fixed.

A report released Monday says the problem on the CN main track was identified as needing an urgent fix in May 2021, but a followup track inspection didn’t find the bent spikes or a spreading of the rails on the curve where the cars left the tracks.

All of the cars remained upright and no dangerous goods spilled when the derailment happened June 3 last year.

The train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George and both crew members were unhurt.

The report says spikes keeping the rails in line on a curve lifted away, causing the derailment.

The safety board report advises that when crews are conducting track inspections on curves, they must pay particular attention to both rails for signs of instability, so that repairs can be completed.

RELATED: Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

CN RailTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.
Next story
Canada’s international development minister urges WHO to approve Medicago vaccine

Just Posted

Fire crews carrying out a controlled burn in the Yukon along a roadway in 2018. Road users along Highway 20 in British Columbia’s Chilcotin region will see similar scenes this week as excess fuel is planned for burning along the corridor. (Black Press file photo)
Parts of Cariboo-Chilcotin corridor to see controlled burns along Highway 20 this week

RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured

An electrical fire started in one wall of the Messy Owl Inn in Likely, Friday, March 18. (Photo submitted)
Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.

The eight swimmers from the Blue Fins Swim Club in Williams Lake who attended the provincials. (Chad Webb photo)
Williams Lake Blue Fins net some results at provincials