Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by his rescuers with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, the stellar sea lion died on Feb. 10 – five days after being rescued from the beach. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre/Facebook)

Sad ending for Sea Lionel Richie, rescued off Vancouver Island beach

Necropsy results pending after death of 2-year-old sea lion

A skinny sea lion was whisked from Greater Victoria’s Island View Beach after a dog-walker’s charge stopped to say hello – and the animal didn’t seem to care.

Dubbed Sea Lionel Richie by rescuers, the stellar sea lion was plucked from the Central Saanich beach on Feb. 5 and taken to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The sea lion arrived emaciated and weighing just over 95 pounds and received fluid. After a brief first examination, staff figured Lionel was about two years old. After treatment the animal became a little more responsive, less physically cold and showed a little interest in the surroundings.

Despite the staff’s efforts, Lionel died on Feb. 10. Results of a necropsy are pending.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfareSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Study suggests climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely
Next story
Indigenous peoples call for justice as accused murderer makes court appearance in Quesnel

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle on Highway 97 near Williams Lake: RCMP

Community policing volunteers continue to work behind the scenes in Williams Lake. In 2021 they did 29 evening patrols evenings and 3,944 vehicle checks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake community policing, restorative justice volunteers endure despite pandemic restrictions

Williams Lake First Nation announced plans for a new mixed-use building at IR# near Scout Island. (Project rendering submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation announces plans for mixed-use building near Scout Island

A rally was held outside the Quesnel Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for Carmelita Abraham who was the victim of a homicide. (Rebecca Dyok - Quesnel Observer photo)
Indigenous peoples call for justice as accused murderer makes court appearance in Quesnel