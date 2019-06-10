Sacred space opens at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

A new sacred space at Cariboo Memorial Hospital was designed by physicians, staff and volunteers who consulted and collaborated with representatives from faith communities and First Nations in the region. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has a new sacred space.

On Wednesday, June 12, there will be community open house to give the public an opportunity to see it for themselves.

When people come to the hospital, their treatment and improved well-being includes not just their physical body, but often also their mind and spirit, said a spokesperson for Interior Health, adding the new sacred space at CMH will contribute to Interior Health’s goal of delivering high-quality care in a way that is holistic, compassionate and inclusive.

The sacred space is meant for all faiths and cultures and provides a place for patients and their families from all or no spiritual affiliations and cultures to gather, whether they are celebrating, mourning, or just needing a quiet space for reflection.

It was designed by physicians, staff and volunteers who consulted and collaborated with representatives from faith communities and First Nations in the region.

It is ventilated to allow for traditional ceremonies involving smoke, such as smudging, and has space for individual spiritual observances by Williams Lake’s many different faith communities.”

The open house will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the ground floor of Deni House, near the main entrance.

Tours and refreshments will follow the welcoming remarks.

