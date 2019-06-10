A new sacred space at Cariboo Memorial Hospital was designed by physicians, staff and volunteers who consulted and collaborated with representatives from faith communities and First Nations in the region. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Sacred space opens at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

There will be a community open house Wednesday, June 12

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has a new sacred space.

On Wednesday, June 12, there will be community open house to give the public an opportunity to see it for themselves.

When people come to the hospital, their treatment and improved well-being includes not just their physical body, but often also their mind and spirit, said a spokesperson for Interior Health, adding the new sacred space at CMH will contribute to Interior Health’s goal of delivering high-quality care in a way that is holistic, compassionate and inclusive.

The sacred space is meant for all faiths and cultures and provides a place for patients and their families from all or no spiritual affiliations and cultures to gather, whether they are celebrating, mourning, or just needing a quiet space for reflection.

It was designed by physicians, staff and volunteers who consulted and collaborated with representatives from faith communities and First Nations in the region.

It is ventilated to allow for traditional ceremonies involving smoke, such as smudging, and has space for individual spiritual observances by Williams Lake’s many different faith communities.”

The open house will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the ground floor of Deni House, near the main entrance.

Tours and refreshments will follow the welcoming remarks.

Read more: LETTER: Thanks to the staff at Cariboo Memorial Hospital


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’
Next story
VIDEO: Pilot killed after helicopter hits New York City building

Just Posted

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at Puntzi Lake landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Sacred space opens at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

There will be a community open house Wednesday, June 12

Thousands in cash awarded at Big Lake Fishing Derby

Organizers of the couldn’t have asked for a better weekend for the 36th Annual Big Lake Fishing Derby

Williams Lake set to host Eighth Annual Walk to End ALS

This year’s walk in Williams Lake starts in Boitanio Park at noon

RCMP investigating woman killed at Toosey Saturday evening

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

VIDEO: Pilot killed after helicopter hits New York City building

No reports of injuries of people in the tower.

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Most Read