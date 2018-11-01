A pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire north of Prince George. (Dhruv Desai)

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Enbridge has repaired its ruptured 36-inch pipeline, the company said in a statement Wednesday night.

The natural gas pipeline was initially shut down after an explosion near Prince George on Oct. 9.

Since then, FortisBC has warned of a 20 to 50 per cent natural gas shortage for the province, and gas analysts have predicted high prices at the pump.

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Enbridge said that it expects to return the pipeline to service over the next 48 hours by gradually increasing the amount of natural gas flowing through the just-repaired segment until it reaches 80 per cent of its operating pressure.

Another nearby 30-inch pipeline has been operating at 80 per cent capacity since Oct. 11.

Enbridge said that that it will continue monitoring and inspecting the pipelines to ensure that both are fully back to normal and can pass regulatory inspection before returning both to 100 per cent capacity.

The company did not provide a schedule for a full return to service.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.
Next story
National petition calls to move Halloween

Just Posted

Rotating mill worker strike lands at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division

Talks continue as mill workers take to picket lines Thursday morning

Roberts to be showcased among top youth rodeo stars at CFR

Roberts and group of top cowboys and cowgirls have been selected to compete at Westerner Park

Photos: Downtown Trick’R’Treat Kicked off Halloween in style

Laughter, candy and costumes filled the downtown core for the start of Halloween in Williams Lake.

Blue Fins show early-season speed at Kamloops meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended swimming and rock climbing on the weekend

Marie Sharpe Elementary students march along with Halloween activities

Costume parade a fun time for children

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read