Runaway wedding dress turns up at 100 Mile grocery store

A Cariboo bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend after leaving a wedding dress in a box behind a grocery store in 100 Mile House.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, staff at the Save-On-Foods grocery store in 100 Mile House contacted 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC to inform them that on the previous day, staff located a wedding dress in a box behind the store.

There was no identification or receipt included with the dress and it is unknown why or how the dress got to that location. It may have been abandoned or perhaps forgotten, and it is unknown if the bride or groom left it there while passing through the community, or if a local couple left it behind.

Anyone who has information about the item or is seeking to claim the wedding dress can visit the 100 Mile House Detachment and identify it there via a description between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please reference file 2019-3235.

Luckily for the bride, the local RCMP advised that at least one staff member at the detachment is prepared to do on-site alterations in a pinch.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

