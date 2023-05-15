The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg, second from left, and Bonnie O’Neill, right, present Honour House Society’s Chuck Puchmayr, left, and Larry Campbell, centre, with a cheque in the amount of $4,000, with Mayor Surinderpal Rathor in attendance. The Honour House Society tour stopped in Williams Lake on Tuesday, May 2. (Photo submitted)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 donates to Tour of Honour

The tour left Williams Lake with a $4,000 donation

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg and Bonnie O’Neill presented Honour House Society’s Chuck Puchmayr and Larry Campbell with a cheque in the amount of $4,000.

The Tour supports first responders and military personnel and attended a fundraising barbecue at Inland Kenworth and a dinner and presentation at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Local RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services personnel, sheriffs, fire department members and the public arrived to meet the tour and to enjoy a barbecue, making donations toward the cause.

Honour House which is in New Westminster, B.C. started in 2010.

“We wanted to have a place for first responders, fire, police, ambulance and military,” Campbell said. “A place for them to stay when they needed medical treatment and for their families to stay if they came down with them.”

Since opening they have had 13,000 overnight visits there.

Royal Canadian Legion

