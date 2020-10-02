People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Amid COVID-19, the Royal Canadian Legion is making some changes to this year’s poppy campaign.

Set to begin on Oct. 30, the legion will be piloting electronic donation boxes at 250 locations across the country, allowing people to donate and receive a poppy with tap and pay technology.

“We want to be at the forefront of new technologies and provide several options for donors, given that fewer people are carrying cash and we remain in the midst of a pandemic,” dominion president Thomas D. Irvine said in a statement earlier this week.

Meanwhile, traditional poppy boxes will be set up and accepting coin donations at thousands of other locations.

Most legion branches will not be setting up donation tables or place volunteers at store entrances amid the pandemic, the legion said.

In addition to the poppy, the national legion branch is selling non-medical masks online and some branches are selling them locally.

Close to $20 million is donated during the national poppy campaign each year, and goes directly into supporting veterans. For more details visit poppystore.ca.

Founded in 1925, the legion is Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization, operating as a non-profit.

Remembrance Day to look different this year

Adjusted to the ongoing pandemic, the legion is discouraging spectators from attending in-person ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Instead, the national ceremony will be livestreamed to the public through CBC.

“At a time when we have all been isolated for months by the pandemic, ensuring the symbolism of the Legion and community leaders paying homage to our Veterans is more important than ever,” Danny Martin, national ceremony director, said back in September.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge
Next story
Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Douglas Gook rounds out provincial candidates in Cariboo North

The Greens, B.C. Liberals, NDP and B.C. Conservatives will all be on the ballot in 2020

ROSE: Setting a beautiful example

A big thank you. You made my day!

BC Conservatives running Townsend in Cariboo North

Kyle Townsend ran for Quesnel city council in 2018

Nature, beauty of Cariboo inspiration behind Rose Lake Pottery

Christy Richardson has sold her pottery at the Williams Lake Farmers Market for three years

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Most Read