Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division workers setup on the picket lines Thursday morning as part of rotating strike action. (Angie Mindus photo)

Rotating mill worker strike lands at Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division

Talks continue as mill workers take to picket lines Thursday morning

About 200 mill workers from Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake are taking part in a rotating strike Thursday morning.

Workers learned of the strike as they arrived for their shift at 5:30 a.m. this morning where they are blocking off three entrances to the mill, holding strike signs and trying to keep warm as temperatures are hovering at 0C with rain.

Read more: Tolko workers on strike in Williams Lake

Talks between the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-217 and Interior Forest Labour Relations Association (FLRA) are comtinuing today.

Tensions have been escalating since negotiations ramped earlier this fall.

Striking workers said they are just taking it one day at a time.

Truck drivers loaded with logs honked in support of employees as they travelled on Soda Creek Road.

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division workers are one of several mill sites in the Interior and Northern B.C. represented by the United Steelworkers Union in the negotiations.

