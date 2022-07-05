A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

Rossland man dies while kayaking on Slocan River

The man died in hospital after being rescued

A 62-year-old Rossland man died in a kayaking accident in the Slocan River on June 30.

According to an RCMP news release, he became trapped under a log in the river near Goose Creek Road in Shoreacres.

Fellow kayakers as well as bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until they were relieved by a physician of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association as well as the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was transported to hospital where he died the following day. BC Coroners Service says it is investigating.

READ MORE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Previous story
2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school
Next story
Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

Just Posted

RCMP kept the area behind the grandstand secured after a targeted shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede trade fair area Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Psychological support offered for anyone impacted by shooting at Williams Lake Stampede: city

Emergency responders tend to one of the victims shot Sunday, July 3, in the trade fair area at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders speak out following targeted violence at Williams Lake Stampede

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

The cast and crew of Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s production of A Number. Shane Tollefson, in back from left, sound, Jeff Rankin, lights, Kate Bertenshaw, hair and makeup, Kathleen MacDonald, director, Neal Matoga, stage manager, Jessica Hill, producer, Alison Turnbull, hair and makeup. Actors Chris Armstrong in front from left, and Matt Tyne. (Brooke-Lynne Hill photo)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society’s award-winning play prepping to head to Main Stage festival