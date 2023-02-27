Rogue raccoon recesses class at Kelowna school

South Kelowna Elementary closed for the day after a visit by a raccoon

Maybe it was looking to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic, but a visit by a curious raccoon ended up canceling classes at South Kelowna Elementary.

Families were asked to keep children home from school the morning of Feb. 27 after staff discovered the raccoon had entered the building.

An emailed statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools says that despite attempts by conservation officers to get the raccoon to leave the building and trap it, the animal climbed up into the space between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.

Due to the potential risk posed to staff and students, if the animal felt cornered, classes were canceled to keep everyone, and the animal safe.

Families were notified as soon as possible to keep their children home if they were able, and that students who had already arrived at school would attend Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for alternative programming.

Operations staff continue to work with conservation and pest control to make sure the school is safe and clean after the wildlife visit.

School is expected to resume as usual Feb. 28.

