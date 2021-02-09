Williams Lake’s deputy fire chief Rob Warnock is the city’s new director of municipal services. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rob Warnock is Williams Lake’s new director of municipal services

The assistant fire chief replaces Gary Muraca who is now the city’s chief administrative officer

Williams Lake deputy fire chief is returning to work at the public works department, this time as director of municipal services.

Rob Warnock worked at public works for 18 years as a foreman before he left in February 2008 to become the training officer at the fire department.

He replaces Gary Muraca who was hired as the city’s chief administrative officer last fall.

Warnock’s first day on the job was Tuesday, Feb. 9. and on Thursday, Feb. 11, he will finish his last on-call shift for the fire department.

“It’s a good move,” he told the Tribune Tuesday evening.

“I had a great career with the fire department for 29 years, 13 of those as a career member.”

When the director of municipal services job came up, Warnock knew it would be a ‘good’ challenge so he put in his application, went through the competition and was awarded the job in January.

There are about 28 people in municipal services between the public works yard and the Williams Lake Regional Airport, he said.

Already he has fielded some complaints from the public about snow removal, but said those were the types of calls he received when he was at public works the first time around.

City crews were busy Tuesday evening removing the windrows created by snow removal earlier in the downtown streets, he confirmed.

At 52 years of age, Warnock said he expects to work for the city another five to eight years.

Most Read