Some roads in Cariboo region closed due to evacuation orders

The Ministry of Transportation has provided a list of road closures in the Cariboo

Some public roads have been closed due to wildfires and evacuation orders in the Cariboo, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The evacuation order due to the Wild Good Fire in the 100 Mile House area has closed all or parts of Meadow Lake Road, Dog Creek Road and Poison Lake Road.

In the Quesnel area, the evacuation order for the Narcosli Creek Fire has closed parts or all of Ernst Road, Lavington Road, Mount Creek Road and Townsend Lake Road.

In the Nazko area, the evacuation order from the northwest CRD boundary to the Nazko Fire have closed parts or all of Nazko Road, Alec Meadow Road, Batnuni Road, Pelican Lake Road, Knudson Road and Tietown Road.

To find out exactly which areas of the roads are affected, check the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website, which details the closure areas.

Many Forest Service Roads are also affected by closures. More detailed information can be found here.

83 active wildfires and 9 fires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 15


