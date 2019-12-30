The view from a DriveBC, Highway 20 camera set up at Alexis Creek at Stum Lake Road, looking west, shows current road conditions. (DriveBC photo)

Road/weather report: Mild, wet weather in forecast for New Year’s Eve, Day in Williams Lake

DriveBC reporting slippery sections on Horsefly Road, fog patches along Highway 20

Unseasonably mild weather will round out 2019 this week in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada is calling for highs of zero and 2C for Monday and Tuesday, climbing to 6C on New Year’s Day in Williams Lake.

Late Monday afternoon residents can expect about two centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets changing to rain near midnight. The temperature will be steady near 1C.

Rain becoming mixed with light snow late in the afternoon is expected for Tuesday, Dec. 31 with rain or snow overnight.

For the first day of 2020, rain is expected on New Years Day.

For those travelling north, there is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 97 Pine Pass.

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected between Monday and Tuesday as the result of a storm moving across the northern Interior, bringing heavy snow to Pine Pass and Williston.

There is also a rainfall warning in effect for coastal sections of the Central Coast.

“A frontal system over Haida Gwaii tonight will move southwards down the B.C. Coast today. A moist southwesterly flow associated with the front will result in significant rainfall amounts that will reach warning criteria over the coastal sections of the Central Coast and West Vancouver Island,” states Environment Canada.

Storm totals well in excess of 100 mm are expected.

In the Williams Lake area, DriveBC is reporting typical winter driving conditions on local roads, with only slippery sections to watch for on the Horsefly Road, limited visibly due to fog on sections of Highway 20 from Tatla Lake to Alexis Creek and fog patches between Graham Street and Stack Valley Road for 64.2 km from Alexis Creek to 44 km west of Williams Lake.

If it’s snow you’re looking for, Yank’s Peak is calling for snow Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most Read