Road rules: Ministry says e-bikes are only street legal in some places

The Ministry of Transportation wants to advise people that some electric transportation is not legal

To operate a motor-assisted cycle (MAC), you must be 16 or older and wear a bicycle helmet (Samantha Holomay- File Photo)

The Ministry of Transportation is clearing up some confusion around what electric vehicles are street-legal.

While e-bicycles and motorized scooters have become a more popular form of transportation, the mystery surrounding what is and is not legal has caused some concern for many drivers and pedestrians. The rules depend on how fast it can go, if it has pedals, and how old you are.

What are the rules?

A motor-assisted cycle (MAC) includes electric bikes or any form of transportation with a two-or three-wheeled cycle with a seat, pedals, and an electric motor or power output not exceeding 500 watts or 32 km/h.

This includes pedal-assist e-bikes, which add power when the operator pedals, and e-bicycles, which include a throttle, but even with a throttle, the bike must also come with pedals that can power the bike.

According to ICBC, MACs without attached pedals, such as e-scooters, do not qualify for road use and do not meet registration, licensing, and insurance requirements. You don’t need a driver’s license to register or insure your MAC, but you must be at least 16 years of age and wear a bicycle helmet.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Motor Vehicle Act prohibits electric unicycles and other devices, such as solo wheels, hoverboards, or electric skateboards and e-scooters, from operating on public roads, sidewalks, or parking lots.

Currently, they can only legally be used on private property with the property owner’s consent or within a municipality that has passed a by-law permitting their use. They are, however, allowed at skate parks.

Limited-speed motorcycles (LSM) have different rules, rely on motor power, and are generally not equipped with bicycle-style pedals.

To qualify under the Motor Vehicle Act, they must have a gas engine with 50 cc or less or an electric motor with less than 1,500 watts. They qualify for road use; however, the max speed they can go is 70 km/h on level ground, and they must be registered and insured just as a motor vehicle.

In some areas, highway use is restricted. For more details, contact your local police for clarification.

‘In April 2021, the province enabled the three-year Electric Kick Scooter pilot program, allowing B.C. and participating local governments to test which new forms of personal transportation are best used for the safety of all road users.’Coquitlam, Kelowna, North Vancouver, Richmond, Vancouver, Vernon, the District of North Vancouver, and Oliver have all implemented the program, and the project’s outcome will determine future legislative changes to the rules. ‘Additionally, B.C. recently amended the Motor Vehicle Act to the province’s ability to test the safe use of emerging technologies, including delivery robots, designated personal mobility devices, and different classes of MACs.’

Can a rider be ticketed for riding on the roadways or sidewalks?

The short answer is yes; however, rules may vary if you are in a municipality with a pilot project or your area has implemented a by-law allowing MACs on the road or sidewalks. For more information, contact your local police.

“We know people are changing the way they travel and use roadways and how important it is to support the safe use of new forms of personal transportation in B.C.,” said Murray Sinclair of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

New Rules

In an age where cities are opting to be more walkable, more people are deciding to ride bicycles as a greener mode of transportation. The Motor Vehicle Act does pertain to those on unassisted bikes. However, they must obey all traffic signs and signals while adhering to the rules of the road.

For more information on road safety, vehicle registration, and electric bikes, visit icbc.com or click here.

