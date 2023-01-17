The region has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures in recent weeks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE: Ministry gives advanced public notice on upcoming load restrictions

Warmer weather precipitated the warning

Update:

Advanced road notifications have been announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The notification, sent out Jan. 16, notes that load restrictions have or may be placed, on short notice in the near future, on all highways and side roads in the Cariboo Service Area.

“Restrictions will be imposed on select roads, as conditions warrant. The restrictions may limit vehicles to 100 percent, 70 percent or 50 percent of legal axle loading, as allowed under the regulations pursuant to the Commercial Transportation Act,” notes the notice.

Please monitor DriveBC for up-to-date changes.

The region has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures in recent weeks.

Typically road restrictions come on later in the season.

editor@wltribune.com
