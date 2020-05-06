Road report: Many side roads still under repair after epic spring freshet

Soda Creek Road, 15 kilometres from Williams Lake, is under repairs after it was closed due to shoulder erosion April 24, 2020. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo)

It has been a busy spring for road contractors in the Cariboo, who are working to repair the many area side roads impacted by spring flooding.

DriveBC lists the following side roads closed to public travel in the following areas:

North Cariboo

Soda Creek Macalister Road (from a prior slope failure) remains closed in both directions due to a mudslide 10 km from the junction of Highway 97. No detour at this time. Next update time Friday, May 15.

Quesnel Hydraulic Road remains closed in both directions due to a washout at kilometre 20. Road will be closed at km 20.3 due to ongoing land instability. The road will remain closed until further notice. Detour available via 2700 Road and 500 Road. Next update time Friday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

Honolulu Road is closed due to a washout 10 km east of Nazko. The road is closed at 18 km, with assessment and monitoring in progress.

Williams Lake Cut Off Road – at Hawks Creek Bridge is closed due to flooding. Detour via Likely Road or Highway 97. Next update time Monday, May 11.

Quesnel-Hixon Road is closed in both directions 23 km north of Quesnel due to flooding between Price Road and Cottonwood River Bridge. Assessment is in progress and the estimated time of opening not available. Next update time Friday, May 8.

Central Cariboo

Jacobson Road has a washout near Likely. Assessment in progress. Road open to truck traffic and 4×4 only. Next update time Wednesday, May 6.

Beaver Valley Road at Choate Creek due to flooding.

Gravel Creek Road is closed due to a washout at Horsefly Road near Horsefly. Estimated time of opening not available.

Mission Road is closed 1.5 km southwest of Highway 97 due to flooding. The north end of Mission Road is still closed but the south end is open with a temporary bridge in place. Next update time Monday, May 11 at noon.

Cave Road is closed due to a washout at Horsefly Road near Horsefly. Road closed. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available.

Knife Creek Road remains closed due to a washout at the 10 km and 13 km mark. Estimated time of opening not available.

Soda Creek Road at the 15 km mark continues to be closed due to shoulder erosion.

