ROAD REPORT: Highway 20 near Anahim Lake, Horsefly Road hit hard by spring freshet

The aerial image of the Horsefly Road April 23 shows the damage from high water. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)

This update is the latest information on area road conditions as of Friday night, April 23, as provided by David Rhodes of Dawson Road Maintenance.

The road bases are still soft and saturated at multiple locations in the Cariboo-Chilcotin as a result of the spring break up and the ongoing warming trend. We are monitoring local roads, assessing each site and initiating repairs as conditions allow.

The current freshet affected sites include, as follows:

Anahim Lake

Highway 20 base failures – Yesterday the temperature stayed above freezing causing the water to continue to rise – water 2.7 km west of Anahim was dangerously high and could wash out road.

Christiansen Road – rig matts installed, still wet underneath, beginning grader touch ups.

Monitoring and Assessing – Dorsey Lake Road, Lehman Road, Morrison Meadow Road, Nimpo Creek Road, Nimpo Lake North Road, and Nimpo Lake South Road.

Alexis Creek

Hwy 20 at Revenge Hill and Chilko Newton at Siwash Bridge – Assessment underway.

Stack Valley Road – soft section on gravel portion. Some minor flooding.

Taseko Road – Ongoing repairs

Siwash – geotechnical engineering assessment and prescription in process.

Zenzaco Creek culvert – contractor cleanout, creak back in culvert

Big Creek Road 22km – road reopened

Chilko-Newton Road – Closed at Bailiff Road due to flooding.

Monitoring Cotton Road.

Tatla Lake

Highway 20 sealcoat base failures – working on last really bad section near Minor Lake.

Williams Lake

Highway 20 Bump – temporary repair, bump ground down last Friday.

Highway 97 at Enterprise Road – continuing repairs to roadway base, signed.

De Sous Road- water still high, road is passable.

Settler Road – planned repairs to roadway base, still soft.

Mallard Road – main repairs completed, minor to, then calcium treatment.

Likely Road at 9 Mile – Hawks Creek now flowing across road

Monitoring: Anderson Road, Commodore/Richland Drive, Chimney Lake Road, Chimney Lake Road South and Knife Creek Road.

Horsefly

Horsefly Lake Road 4 km- rig mats removed, still single lane, hoping to restore two lane this week.

Mile 108 – Horsefly Road – front section opened, closed 500 meters south of Bells lake Road. Planning to install rig mats removed from Z Rd here.

Mile 108 – Horsefly Road – closed at 12 km.

Horsefly Rd Bells Lake junction – road washed out – Erosion continues on the Horsefly Road at Bells Lake Junction. Detour via Beaver Valley Road. 108 Mile Rd detour for 4×4 vehicles only. Monitoring and assessment ongoing.

Horsefly Quesnel Lake Road – still soft and muddy, rig matts installed on worst section, daily monitoring.

Bunting Lake Road – Rig matts installed as temp fix to provide egress, culverts flowing high.

Valley Road – Fix is working well.

Beaver Valley Road – planned start grading this week.

Antoine Lake Road, muddy, signed for local traffic only.

Monitoring and assessing: Spokin Lake Road, Mile 108 Road at Lowden Road, Little Horsefly Lake Road, Starlike Lake Road, and Lemon Lake Road.

Likely

Big Lake/Tyee – Rig mats in place to facilitate travel and further repairs will commence as conditions allow.

Overton Road – Places several loads today, still soft, ongoing monitoring.

Alpha Road – Places several loads today, still soft, ongoing monitoring.

Beaver Valley Road Choate Creek – cleanout culverts again today, couple soft spots on road, monitoring.

Monitoring and assessing: Keithley Creek Road, Rosetta Lake, and Parker Road

