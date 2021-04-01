Road repairs underway on section of West Fraser Road

Emcon Services expected to have the road reopened by the end of day

The West Fraser Road is closed 600 metres north of Eberding Road Thursday, April 1 as Emcon Services Inc. completes temporary repairs to the area. Estimated time of reopening is late afternoon. (Emcom Services Inc photo)

Workers from Emcon Services Inc. are making temporary repairs to a portion of West Fraser Road Thursday, April 1.

The road is closed about 600 metres from Eberding Road, about three km south of ?Esdilagh First Nation.

West Fraser Road – 600 m north of Eberding Road Update: Road is now closed so we can do temporary… Posted by Emcon Services inc on Thursday, April 1, 2021

The road is expected to be reopened sometime Thursday afternoon.

I just received the below information from Emcon out of Quesnel. Posted by Coralee Oakes on Thursday, April 1, 2021

“We are at the beginning of freshet in the Cariboo and have already started to see the effects of a very wet season last year,” Emcon Services said on Facebook Tuesday, March 30.

“As the roads begin to thaw more roads may require monitoring and or work.”

A landslide has resulted in the closure of Kersley-Dale Landing Road south of Quesnel.

Durrell Road is closed due to a mudslide.

