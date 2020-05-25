Crews continue to work on Mission Road at the Borland Creek bridge which has been impacted this spring by flooding. (Williams Lake Indian Band photo)

Road repair work ongoing in Cariboo Chilcotin First Nations communities impacted by flooding

Unprecedented flooding created havoc in many areas

A partially closed road at the Williams Lake Indian Band’s (WLIB) community of Sugar Cane is anticipated to reopen late this week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it continues to closely monitor water levels throughout the Cariboo to ensure all provincial roadways remain safe to travel.

“Currently, there are nine-low volume side roads throughout the Cariboo that are closed due to flooding,” a Ministry spokesperson said on May 22. “At this time, alternate routes for impacted travellers are available.”

Work underway on Mission Road includes repairs to a bridge wingwall structure, embankment, and channel reconstruction, fish salvage, stream diversion and culvert installation.

WLIB was one of many First Nations communities impacted by flooding this year.

A bridge crossing was installed at the Canim Lake Band’s Tsq’Escen Road which the Ministry said has helped accelerate draining of flood waters.

After the water recedes a hydrological assessment will be undertaken to guide in determining the next steps.

The road is open to local traffic only at this time.

Combined, the costs to date to remediate Mission Road and Tsq’Escen Road exceed $100,000.

Read More: Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, flooding repairs continue

“As these projects were the result of an emergent event, none had a significantly long-term planning component from an engineering perspective. Much of the response works are associated with field designs with the goal to restore access as quickly as possible,” the Ministry spokesperson said.

“With these designs we are endeavouring to take into account: local ground conditions, working in and around flood waters, the environment, weather conditions, resources available, ecetera.”

The Ministry and its maintenance contractors have 87 pieces of heavy equipment working to repair impacted sites throughout the Cariboo.

“The positive thing is everybody is collaborating and is at the table,” said WLIB Chief Willie Sellars. “The work is slowly but surely getting done. The amount of cleanup that is there is a lot and it’s going to take weeks if not months to eventually clean this thing up but I’m hopeful that we’re going to get that done before the end of the year.”

He said he believes a number of factors are contributing to the amount of flooding seen this year such as global warming, the wildfires of 2017 which had depleted the landscape of natural vegetation and the weather.

“The response that we’re starting to see across the board in responding to disasters like this, I think we’re getting better.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Caribooflooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction underway on new health clinic at Tsideldel First Nation

Just Posted

Road repair work ongoing in Cariboo Chilcotin First Nations communities impacted by flooding

Unprecedented flooding created havoc in many areas

RCMP ask for assistance from public in hit and run of Canoe Creek pedestrian

The 33-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Construction underway on new health clinic at Tsideldel First Nation

A water project is also in progress

Williams Lake Highway 20 bump to be repaired once load restrictions are lifted

A historical slide area is actively causing ripples in the road

CMHA program assists men wanting to change themselves, their relationships

The next session begins on Thursday, June 4

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Most Read