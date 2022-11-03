Road conditions deteriorate as winter storm settles over Cariboo region

Heavy snow is falling throughout the Cariboo Thursday afternoon (Nov. 3).

Motorists are reporting very poor road conditions throughout the Williams Lake area.

Multiple vehicle incidents are being reported on local roads.

At 3:20 p.m. just after school was out, conditions on Carson Drive were so slippery that a multiple vehicle collision occurred with two RCMP vehicles and WLFD pickup.

Just before 4 p.m., a BC Transit bus heading south on Pigeon Avenue towards Comer Street reportedly began sliding down the hill, hitting a parked vehicle pointed north on Pigeon, then coming to rest pointing north partway into the intersection with Comer in the southbound lane.

A full-sized pickup truck heading south on Pigeon Avenue also slid down the hill and struck the front of the bus.

Translink bus driver Fred Bare said he was grateful no one was in the crosswalk at the time.

Bare did have two passengers on board when it happened but another bus was able to connect and carry them on to their destinations and both were reportedly unhurt.

The driver of the white pickup also reported no injuries to himself or his young passengers who were in the vehicle with him at the time.

There is currently a snowfall warning for the Cariboo with 15 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall overnight.

