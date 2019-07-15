Road closures follow mudslide and washout near Clinton

Both the Dog Creek Road and Meadow Lake/Dog Creek Canoe Creek Roads are currently closed

Dog Creek Road has been closed for approximately three kilometres following a washout between the Gang Ranch Road and Upper Dog Creek Road.

An assessment is also in progress for this closure, with updates coming soon.

EARLIER:

According to Drive BC and Dawson Road Maintenance (formally Interior Roads), the Meadow Lake/Dog Creek Canoe Creek Road is currently closed following a mudslide between the Canoe Creek Indian Reserve and Churn Creek Bridge.

An assessment is currently in progress, and the next update is scheduled for noon, according to Drive B.C.

More to come.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Desjardins announces permanent digital protection to all members following breach

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police launch search for man lost near Williams Lake

Police Dog Services called in to assist

City council eyes removal of weeds in Williams Lake

Mayor said he’s received phone calls from residents complaining

Collaboration, love of community grows Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Meet the women behind the fair: Tammy Tugnum and Leslea Destree

All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

Community meeting with CRD reps planned for July 20 at Big Creek Community Hall

Prince George trio to perform at Boitanio Park

Songwriters from Prince George will perform including Noami Kavka, Danny Bell, Saltwater Hank

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Most Read