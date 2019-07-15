Road closures follow mudslide and washout near Clinton

Both the Dog Creek Road and Meadow Lake/Dog Creek Canoe Creek Roads are currently closed

Dog Creek Road has been closed for approximately three kilometres following a washout between the Gang Ranch Road and Upper Dog Creek Road.

An assessment is also in progress for this closure, with updates coming soon.

EARLIER:

According to Drive BC and Dawson Road Maintenance (formally Interior Roads), the Meadow Lake/Dog Creek Canoe Creek Road is currently closed following a mudslide between the Canoe Creek Indian Reserve and Churn Creek Bridge.

An assessment is currently in progress, and the next update is scheduled for noon, according to Drive B.C.

More to come.

