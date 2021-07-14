The Canim Lake wildfire moved down the hillside overnight Tuesday. (Norm Lapointe photo - Submitted)

Road closed as Canim Lake fire grows

Canim Lake Road South closed in both directions Wednesday morning

Canim Lake Road South is closed in both directions Wednesday morning following increased fire activity in the Canim Lake wildfire overnight.

BC Wildfire information officer Erin Bull confirmed the fire had moved north, downhill towards the community on south Canim, however did not yet have details on how much growth or how close the fire had crept.

“We’re still getting information from the field at this time,” Bull said.

A detour is available via Mahood Lake Road to Horse Lake Road and Highway 24, according to Drive BC.

Hundreds of properties in Canim Lake and Forest Grove remain on evacuation alert due to the fire, last measured at 1753 hectares.

More to come…


