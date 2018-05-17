Public access to the road into the River Valley Trail and Park System re-opened to vehicle traffic Thursday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

River Valley road opens to general public at Comer Street

Moore Mountain residents have been using the road to commute, but now it has been opened for the general public

Just in time for the May long weekend the River Valley Park and Trail System has been reopened to motorized vehicles at the Comer Street parking lot.

The City of Williams Lake announced the re-opening Thursday morning, confirming that the Frizzi Road access remains closed.

There is an 11-kilometre long route from the parking lot to the Fraser River and in previous years, the public drove to the parking lot which is about half way by travelling down Frizzi Road.

Motor vehicles are asked to stay on designated roads and obey the 30 km/hr speed signs and the public is reminded the use of motorized recreational vehicles is prohibited through the entire River Valley.

Users are urged to respect private property and when driving to watch for walkers, hikers and cyclists at all times.

There is no overnight parking or fires allowed in the River Valley and use of the area is at the public’s own risk.

