A berm has been installed where a temporary bridge will be placed Tuesday so crews can gain access to the grit removal plant. (Photo submitted)

River valley crews to install temporary bridge to access grit removal building

By Thursday it is hoped only 100 per cent treated effluent will be discharged

City officials are hopeful they can make the repair needed to stop partially treated sewage from entering the Fraser River by Thursday, May 7.

Gary Muraca, Williams Lake’s director of municipal services, said the repairs in the river valley could mean that only 100 per cent treated effluent will be discharged into the creek within the next two days.

“With the water levels receding considerably, we are now ready to land a rental bridge crossing to the land-locked section where our grit building sits,” Muraca told the Tribune Tuesday morning.

It is anticipated the bridge will be installed at noon.

The temporary bridge will allow crews to bring equipment, including a pump to begin the process of pumping effluent over the washed out causeway section.

Muraca said with the pump and piping in place they should be in a position to begin discharging 100 per cent treated effluent into the river by the end of Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Read more: City of Williams Lake: raw sewage leak confirmed Thursday repaired in the river valley Friday (May 1)

“This is a temporary solution for the sewage, but we are optimistic that we will be able to have a permanent solution complete next week which includes another bridge and piping so we can remove the pump.”

The long process of gaining access for repairing roads, bridges and the many sections of exposed treated effluent line will begin after that.

Muraca said after many setbacks and watching infrastructure deteriorate as rapidly as it did in the last 12 days, “we are extremely happy about today’s and this week’s potential.”

The City’s sewage system was tested by extremely high water levels last week which wreaked havoc on the infrastructure, and access to it.

Read more: River valley update: Crews work to build temporary access bridge berm

floodingWilliams Lake

Brendan Foote, Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre planning section, looks toward the grit removal plant in the river valley. (Photo submitted)

Most Read