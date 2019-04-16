Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. bolstered by local support

Chip Schick, owner of WL Forestry Supplies Ltd. (left) donates two portable watering cans to Mike Elvin of the newly-formed Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Photo submitted

Efforts to establish a volunteer fire department for the rural community of Riske Creek west of Williams Lake are being augmented by local support.

Riske Creek resident Mike Elvin said businesses and organizations have been “beyond nice,” ever since he put the word out that he wanted to start a fire department in his area.

“The United Way is hosting a barbecue right here at the Old School House on Thursday, April 18 beginning at 3:30 p.m,” Elvin told the Tribune. “I am making sure the barbecues are all ready and we’ve got our little kitchen here set up.”

In January Elvin announced his intentions to form a volunteer fire department and said at the time he had already received help from West Fraser Fire Dept. Chief Phil Megyesi and McLeese Lake Fire Dept. President Ian Hicks who donated some safety clothing and gear.

Since then Gibraltar Mines Ltd. has donated 12 water totes that can hold 1,000 litres each and Elvin said his contact at the mine is hoping to find six more water totes for him.

“That will give us circulating water and that will be great,” he explained. “My concept is to use the bucket team idea they use when fighting fires with helicopters. Out in Riske Creek, being restricted with water, we will use that helicopter bucket concept with the creek across the road and out at Becher’s Pond.”

He said the fire department also received three hand-held watering cans donated by Chuck’s Auto Supply and another two from WL Forestry Supplies Ltd.

Another contact at the Barriere Volunteer Fire Dept. is sending him some tools and perhaps some more water cans and some fire gear.

“We could also use some VHF radios if anyone has any and we need a couple of intake pumps,” he added. “They do not have to be fire pumps because they are very expensive.It’s a simple concept I am planning, but I find it is better to keep things simple and straight forward or it just complicates things.”

So far 15 people have signed up for the fire department and Elvin said they are looking forward to the United Way barbecue.

“It sounds like people from McLeese Lake will be coming down for the barbecue,” he added.

