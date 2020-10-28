Riske Creek residents rush to scene of overturned cattleliner on Highway 20 Tuesday night

Residents rounded up cattle and directed traffic in the dark during a heavy snowfall

Residents of Riske Creek came to the rescue of a truck driver who slid off Highway 20 in icy conditions with a load of calves Tuesday night (Oct. 27). (Facebook photo)

Residents of Riske Creek rushed to the chaotic scene of a crash Tuesday night on Highway 20, where a loaded cattleliner slid off the icy road and overturned in the ditch.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on a blind corner on the highway referred to as cowboy corners in the small ranching community located west of Williams Lake.

The truck was loaded with fall calves heading for market at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Several animals died as a result of the crash.

“The whole community went down there,” said resident Shelley Loring Wednesday morning. “It was just like fire season, everyone came out and pitched in. The road conditions were terrible and they aren’t getting any better.”

Rain, followed by heavy snow and darkness, made the scene extra treacherous, say witnesses, who directed traffic and rounded up calves and put them in the community pasture nearby.

Staff from the stockyards and a vet, as well as numerous ranchers from the area, all helped at the scene.

