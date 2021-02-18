Rink, walking paths being cleared on Williams Lake

Mayor Walt Cobb hopes it will be give residents another outdoor venue to enjoy

The city has crews clearing a rink and some walking paths on Williams Lake Thursday, Feb. 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As promised city crews are clearing a rink and some walking paths on Williams Lake Thursday, Feb. 18.

Mayor Walt Cobb was down at Scout Island just a crews got underway making the rink and bringing some bleachers in as well.

“We wanted to get this done sooner, but Mother Nature was doing her thing,” Cobb said.

Public works has been monitoring the ice and it is at least a foot thick, he added.

There will be walking paths over to the Dutch Point boat launch and back and anyone using the skating rink is encouraged to wear a helmet.

The city is hoping the cleared areas will give the opportunity for residents to enjoy some safe physically distanced outdoor activity as winter continues.

The mayor said city crews will be installing the Boitanio rail park this weekend near the skate park.

Read more: City shows cool side with winter, Boitanio rail park

“While winter is here we hope we will get everyone out to enjoy the weather,” Cobb added.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake