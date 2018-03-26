The vehicle was immediately impounded for a minimum seven days. (RCMP photo)

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Ridge Meadows RCMP impounded a car Sunday along Golden Ears Way and ticketed the driver for going 90 km/h over the speed limited.

The traffic unit was performing routine patrols in the area of Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue Sunday when they clocked a car going more than 160 km/h.

The speed limit in the area is 70 km/h.

It is the highest speed Ridge RCMP have caught a vehicle traveling on that stretch this year.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP are again reminding drivers that speeding will result in significant fines and consequences,”

said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

Police stopped the car and served the driver a violation ticket of $483 for excessive speeding.

The vehicle was immediately impounded for a minimum of seven days and the driver may be subject to a Driver Risk Premium of $320 per year for three years.

Additionally, the driver was warned about the possibility of a Criminal Code “Dangerous Driving” charge, police said.

“Some drivers still feel that they can get away with operating a vehicle at these dangerous speeds,” Paradis said. “The decision to drive in this manner is inexcusable and can result in significant consequences, either to the driver themselves or, tragically, to others.”

As of December, RoadSafetyBC’s 15-day prohibition program was replaced with new legislation and a new high-risk driving incident report was introduced.

Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act gives the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles authority to prohibit high-risk drivers for minimum three-month ban.

In all cases of excessive speeding, the high-risk driving incident report may be submitted to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for further action.

Fines:

• 40 to 59 km/hr over the posted limit – $368 fine, three penalty points and an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment;

• more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit – $483 fine, three penalty points and an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment;

• second offence, fines and consequences above, plus a 30-day immediate vehicle impoundment;

• any subsequent offenses, fines and consequences above, plus a 60-day immediate vehicle impoundment.

