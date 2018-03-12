Rick Miller has been appointed to the position of principal at Horsefly Elementary Junior Secondary School. Photo submitted

Rick Miller appointed principal of Horsefly school

School has been without a principal since Oct. 21

After several months without an administrator, Horsefly Elementary Junior Secondary School finally has a principal.

Rick Miller has been appointed as the temporary principal of Horsefly Elementary School, effective April 3 of this year.

Miller has worked in the district since 1982 and retired as principal from Mountview Elementary School last year, where he had worked since 2005.

“We are all very excited to finally get a principal after this long,” said Abby Wilson, Parent Advisor Council president for the school.

Horsefly has been without a principal since October 21.

“I would love to see this principal come in and get the kid’s education back on track, it has really affected their education this year,” said Wilson.

“Getting someone in here steady every day, that staff and parents can go to when they need to will be an asset to the school,” she said.

“I’d like to thank the school district for finding a principal to sit oat our school and I look forward to meeting him.”

