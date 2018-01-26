GoFundMe

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

Driven by the hope he will find answers to a two-month-old mystery, Roland Lamarre is searching the mountains near Revelstoke.

For the last 20 years, Lamarre has been searching for missing people near Revelstoke, which is why when he heard that a plane had possibly gone down in the area he immediately jumped into action.

On Nov. 25, 2017, a plane flown by Edmonton pilot Dominic Neron with one passenger, his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, left Penticton but failed to arrive in Edmonton.

RELATED: Search area for missing plane downsized

The military conducted a search using resources in the air and on the ground at that time. The plane last transmitted a signal in the Revelstoke area and Neron’s phone last pinged off a cell tower in that area as well.

After the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre called off their search, the families of the missing couple started their own quest to find out what happened.

RELATED: New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

Lamarre began his search for the plane right after it was reporting missing in the area. According to a GoFundMe page, Lamarre often searches over very difficult terrain; however, he does have his special companion with him, Goldie the dog.

On a CPP disability pension, the Revelstoke resident uses all of his own resources and funds to search for missing people.

“I just can’t do it alone anymore, to cover the cost of everything, I need your help. I have to find a way to raise some funds so I can get back out there and start searching for that plane again,” he said online.

Tony Romeyn, a friend of Lammare’s, started the GoFundMe page to help the good Samaritan with his quest and also assist the families in finding the answers they are looking for.

