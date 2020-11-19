A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

The Retail Council of B.C. is urging the government to mandate masks to help stores with aggressive customers.

In a Wednesday (Nov. 18) news release, the council said that retailers in the provinces have followed current B.C. mask advice, and have added masks to their COVID-19 workplace safety plans and posted signs asking customers to wear them.

Speaking at a Monday press conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry again declined to mandate masks at a government level. She told reporters that masks were already all but required in most indoor spaces like stores, on ferries and buses and in other businesses.

“There is an order that requires businesses to have COVID safety plans. A retail location, for example, should have plans that include mask wearing. That means making them available to people, making it clear that they need to wear a mask when they’re in those settings, making sure staff need to know when to wear masks as well,” Henry said.

READ MORE: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

However, the council said that a mask mandate from the government would be more effective than employees and stores trying to enforce their own rules.

“It will greatly help retail workers and store owners who experience aggressive behaviour from customers not wishing to wear face coverings,” said CEO Diane J. Brisebois. “When customers refuse to wear masks in stores, it puts workers and other consumers at risk.”

There have been numerous instances in B.C. of customers trying to get around store mask mandates in recent months. Police were called to a Kelowna Costco on Monday for a customer who refused to adhere to the retailer’s mask policy, and in Trail two people attempted to refuse to wear masks inside stores in October, requiring police intervention.

Other provinces and communities have brought in mask mandates of their. One goes into effect in Saskatchewan Thursday, while Ontario has had one for longer.

READ MORE: Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

READ MORE: One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusRetail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women leaving workforce faster than men, childcare playing big role in exodus: study
Next story
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Just Posted

Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)
Fundraising underway to feed feral horses in Lhoosk’uz Dené west of Quesnel

Funds are being collected to buy hay, grain and salt blocks for the horses

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb moved with his family to the Williams Lake area in 1955 and has enjoyed calling it his hometown ever since. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mayor Walt Cobb

Cobb has called Williams Lake home since 1955

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Williams Lake RCMP protect the scene of a home. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Westridge subdivision

Police remain on scene in 100 block of Mandarino Place

Williams Lake has received a permit to use its new lake weed harvester in limited areas of the lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake receives limited permit to use lake weed harvester

Some of council is disappointed thinking the permit does not go far enough

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

The warning sign for an active slide area on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road. Slides in the autumn could become more common as the Cariboo receives more precipitation. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Several homes near Quesnel put under evacuation alert

Homes on Kersley Dale Landing Road are affected by a road closure caused by landslides and erosion

Most Read