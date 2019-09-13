Alexis Creek RCMP responded Wednesday, Sept. 11 to a stabbing in the community of Tl’etinqox First Nation. A suspect was arrested and will appear in court on Monday, Sept. 23. File image

Response to stabbing saves victim’s life: Alexis Creek RCMP

The accused will make first court appearance Monday, Sept. 23

Alexis Creek RCMP are crediting community members and frontline officers for saving the life of a stabbing victim at Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation this week.

“We received a call of a stabbing on Wednesday, Sept. 11 between 10 and 11 p.m.,” said Alexis Creek Sgt. Trevor Romanchych. “Members attended and provided first aid. I am proud of the efforts of family, residents and the members first on scene. They probably saved this lady’s life.”

Romanchych said BC Ambulance also attended from Williams Lake and RCMP officers managed to locate the accused and arrest him.

“He remains in custody and will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on the matter, Monday, Sept. 23,” Romanchych said, noting the victim is doing well.

Romanchych has been at the Alexis Creek detachment just over a year.


